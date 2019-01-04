ALBANY, N.Y. — In their final moments of approving the New York State budget early Monday morning, state lawmakers signed off on a series raises for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which – barring another state raising the pay of their chief executive – make Cuomo the highest paid governor in the United States.

Cuomo’s salary will jump to $200,000 this year and $250,000 in 2021, reflecting an eventual 40% increase over his current $179,000 annual pay.

The salary of New York’s governor was last adjusted in 1999.

In addition, state lawmakers also approved pay raises for Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

The pay hikes were recommended last year by the New York State Compensation Commission, which also recommended salary increases for legislators and state commissioners that took effect at the start of this year.

The vote was largely along party lines, with Cuomo’s fellow Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Special Olympics New York looks at more fundraising after budget cut

NYS to become latest state to raise legal age to buy tobacco products to 21

Cuomo, NY lawmakers reach agreement on $175.5B state budget