Governor Hochul appoints 2 women to her senior administration

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced two new appointments to her senior administration Wednesday, both of whom are women.

The New York governor named Kathryn Garcia as director of state operations and Neysa Alsina as special advisor on pandemic relief. Hochul says both Garcia and Alsina will be pivotal in restoring the public's trust in state government.

"When I was officially sworn in last week, I outlined my top priorities to combat the Delta variant, get aid out the door to New Yorkers as quickly as possible, and to change the culture in Albany," Governor Hochul said.

"Kathryn Garcia and Neysa Alsina are tremendously accomplished and dedicated public servants. They know how to run effective and professional operations, and they will be instrumental in making our State government work better for New Yorkers and restoring trust in government."