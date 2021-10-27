Report: New York Attorney General Letitia James expected to announce run for governor

NEW YORK — Some breaking news that's developing here in New York regarding the Attorney General.
Several sources including the New York Times and the New York Post report that Attorney General Letitia James will announce as soon as Thursday that she's running for governor.
This comes after James said this afternoon that she had made a decision that she would be announcing in the next few days.
She would be the second to line up to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in the primary after New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams officially filed for his run on Wednesday.