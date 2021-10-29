New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor

The move was widely anticipated from the woman whose office investigated allegations Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that she will run for governor of New York, challenging incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.

James made the announcement on Twitter, along with a short video.

The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

She’s expected to be a strong challenger for the Democratic nomination against Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor.