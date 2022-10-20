New poll shows the governor's race tightening

The data from Survey USA shows Hochul with just a six-point lead, down from 24 points.

NEW YORK — A new poll released Thursday night has Zeldin closing in on Kathy Hochul in the governor's race.

The data from Survey USA shows Hochul with just a six-point lead.

Hochul has the support of 47% of the people who responded to the poll. Zeldin got 41%.

The last Survey USA poll had Hochul leading comfortably with a 24-point margin.

Four percent of the people polled said they plan to vote for someone else, and the remaining 8% said they were undecided.

The poll also showed that Hochul held leads among 50 to 64-year-olds with a 5-point lead and a 9-point lead among 18 to 34-year-olds.

A Siena Poll released earlier this week also showed the gap between Hochul and Zeldin narrowing when compared to earlier polling.

Hochul was leading Zeldin by 11 points, down from 17 last month.

“Over the last three weeks, Zeldin has narrowed the deficit he must overcome from 17 points to 11 points in trying to become the first Republican in 20 years to win statewide. However, with three weeks to go, Hochul maintains the upper hand, based on the 84-10% support she gets from Democrats, who represent half of the state’s enrolled voters,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

The Siena Poll also showed that Zeldin was solidifying his support among Republican voters. The most recent data shows 81-12% support compared to 77-17%.