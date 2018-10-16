BUFFALO, NY - A new poll released by Siena College shows the race between Congressman Chris Collins and Nate McMurray is a virtual tie.

According to the poll, Collins holds a narrow 46% to 43% lead over McMurray, which is within the polls 4.7% margin of error.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg says the poll found Collins is well known but does not have a high favorability rating. "Only Republicans view him favorably, and that’s not overwhelming at 48-35 percent," according to Greenberg.

Meanwhile, McMurray does not have wide name recognition, he's unknown by nearly half of those surveyed. Among Democrats, however, his favorability is 50%

The Spectrum News / Siena College Research Institute poll was conducted between October 6-11, and surveyed 490 likely voters in New York's 27th Congressional District.

