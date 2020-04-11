New Jersey legalizes recreational marijuana; when could it be regulated in New York State?

Lawmakers have not been able to agree on what to do with the hundreds of millions of dollars recreational marijuana would likely bring in in tax revenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The state of New Jersey became the latest neighboring state to legalize recreational marijuana through a referendum.

But what are the chances recreational marijuana is soon legalized in New York state?

Recreational marijuana – once seen as a piece of legislation with great momentum in Albany – has faced some challenges.

As the state stares at massive budget gaps, the Governor's Office looks to regulate marijuana through the budget in 2021.

"It is going to be on the table as soon as the new session starts. The new elected leaders from the Senate and should either be part of the budget process wrapping up in March or certainly by the end of session," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Marijuana was decriminalized last year, wiping out low-level marijuana conviction records and making small quantities of marijuana possession a violation, not a criminal offense.

But there are still questions about what to do with tax revenue.

What would the Governor's Office like to see done with the tax revenue? One of the big questions is whether it should be used to fill budget gaps or actually fund programs.

"That's to be determined. That is absolutely on the considerations that we're going through the process of getting input on that question," Hochul said.

State Senator Tim Kennedy wants to see recreational marijuana legalized.

"We are being cut out of the conversation around us when other states are legalizing recreational marijuana, and New York state is falling behind," Kennedy said.

Some lawmakers across the aisle feel otherwise.

"I don't think that a public policy decision regarding something being ingested into your body should be made simply based on the fact that it will help provide tax revenue for the state. I think we should be looking at public safety," State Senator Patrick Gallivan said.

The new session in Albany begins in January.