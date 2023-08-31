New complaint filed against Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has confirmed that the county received a complaint alleging that the County Executive Mark Poloncarz used his influence to direct funds to the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo.

“The Italian Cultural Center of Buffalo is a well-established nonprofit that has won awards for its cultural programming and is a Western New York institution. The truth is that Democrats and Republicans came together twice to approve this capital funding. First, the bipartisan Capital Projects Committee unanimously approved funding to 36 arts and cultural organizations – including the Italian Cultural Center, which was among the smaller awards made. Next, the legislature unanimously approved contracts for these awards.”