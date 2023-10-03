Western New York Representatives react to Kevin McCarthy's removal as Speaker

The House of Representatives made history Tuesday night as Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The House of Representatives made history Tuesday night as Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job 216-210, a first in U.S. history.

All three of Western New York's Representatives were present for the vote:

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R)- Nay

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R)- Nay

Rep Brian Higgins (D)- Yea

In a statement to 2 On Your Side, Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy said "Today, the House of Representatives saw the deeply dishonorable actions of eight disgruntled members who have chosen to align with the Democrats and President Joe Biden to vacate our Conference's Speaker. While this is a disgrace to our institution, we will not be silenced. Our work is far from over, and our commitment to the principles and responsibilities that we were elected to uphold as the majority remains steadfast. We will reorganize swiftly and resolutely to continue the crucial work that lies ahead."

And Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins says "This Congress began with unprecedented dysfunction. This vote to remove the Speaker is the latest example of how the conflict in the majority is breaking down the function of government which ultimately costs the American people and economy.”

WGRZ also reached out to a spokesperson for Republican Claudia Tenney for comment, but did not hear back.

Rep. McCarthy told lawmakers in the evening he would not run again for speaker, putting the gavel up for grabs. Next steps are highly uncertain as there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority. Action is halted in the House until next week, when Republicans try to elect a new speaker.