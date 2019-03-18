U.S. Rep. Steve King posted a meme to Facebook on Saturday speculating about a potential second civil war in the U.S.

King, R-Iowa, captioned the post to read, “Wonder who would win....😏”

The meme shows a blue figure whose torso is California and whose head is Oregon punching a red figure whose body is made up of more conservative states like Georgia, Alabama and Texas.

Steve King Wonder who would win....😏

The meme reads: “Folks keep talking about another civil war. One side has about 8 trillion bullets, while the other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use.”

The bathroom remark refers to several transgender bathroom bills many states have enacted and reversed.

King is no stranger to controversial social media posts.

