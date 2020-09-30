Local reaction to the first presidential debate

2 On Your Side asked the two major party candidates for NY-27 to react to Tuesday's presidential debate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side wanted to get reaction to Tuesday night's debate from the candidates of the two major parties in one of the most hotly contested local races this year in Western New York — the race for the 27th congressional seat.

Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs, who won the special election in June, is facing Democratic challenger Nate McMurray this November.

2 On Your Side gave both Chris Jacobs and Nate McMurray the opportunity to talk with us about the debate — offering equal time doing Zoom interviews so we could hear both of their viewpoints. Despite reaching out more than once, we did not hear back from Jacob's office by our 1 p.m. deadline for an on camera interview, but his opponent did agree to talk with us.

Debate commission to make 'changes' to debate structure after chaotic first Trump-Biden contest Tuesday night was seen as unhinged as the moderator and the two contestants on the debate state spoke over each other, went over time and hurled insults. The Commission on Presidential Debates says it's adding new "tools to maintain order" to the upcoming debates after a chaotic first debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

McMurray is no stranger to debates and watched last night with his son.

"He has to write a report on the debate, and we struggled to talk about the debate because it was unlike any other presidential debate in history," McMurray said. "And, leadership comes from the top, and President Trump has created an era of extreme division in the United States. I actually showed my son some of the old debates this morning. I showed him some clips from when Ronald Reagan was President, and others, and I said, this is what it is usually like. There is usually some push back and some conflict and some tension, but not what we saw yesterday. And I just told them, it's not going to be like this forever. We're going to go back to normal in this country. We're going to fix this division, but understand, this is not who we are."

We spoke with McMurray about a variety of topics, including the race relations section of the debate.

"We just have a divided country, and we need somebody to heal it," McMurray said.

McMurray says he had a hard time watching the debate, and says what happened is reflective of a lot of what's happening in our society right now. We asked him about how the president did not condemn white supremacy when the moderator asked him to.

"We have to all confront the fact that we are living in an era where some people have chosen to fan the flames of hate rather than work to unite us," McMurray said. "A lot of us thought this era of open hate was coming to an end in America, but clearly we have a long ways to go because we've never had a president who so openly abused and exploited the divisions in our society. And anybody, listen, I don't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat, you need to stand up at this moment and say this is not who we are. America is better than this."

Again, we were hoping to talk with Congressman Jacobs about the debate, too, but we didn't hear back from his press office by our deadline.

2 On Your Side received a response from Jacob's office after 4 p.m. on Wednesday saying his schedule "did not allow for an interview today he is in Washington."

His office provided us with this written statement about the debate: