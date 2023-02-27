Nate McMurray announces he will not run for Erie County Executive

McMurray made the announcement about ending his campaign on his Twitter with an open letter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nate McMurray announced Monday that he will no longer be running for Erie County executive.

Below is what he shared:

"1. I ran because I believe in Erie County and Western New York. I believe in Erie County. We have an international border, surrounded by fresh water. We are in the same state as New York City, the world’s cultural capital. We are just a short drive from Toronto, another one of the world’s great cities. Our land is blessed and abundant, with verdant orchards and farms in every nook. Maybe most magnificent, the world’s greatest natural attraction—Niagara Falls--draws millions to our home. There is so much potential. But we are mired in poverty and desperation. Buffalo is the third poorest city in America, with the worst job market. Last year, a racist mass murder highlighted the enduring cultural, wealth, and racial divide.

Then in December, 50 (maybe more, the full numbers have not been released) died in a storm—many in their cars—in large part because our County Executive prioritized getting people to work (calling the travel ban at 9:30, after rush hour) over protecting our people. It's not good enough. We need change.

2. Despite the poor state of our County, the County Executive wants 16 years in office The hubris to ask for 16 years in office after what happened in 2022 speaks both to our County Executive’s entitlement. It also speaks to the absolute failure of the Republican Party to pose a legitimate threat. Mark Poloncarz should lose based on his record of ignoring working people and serving special interests (look at the stats), but the alternative is the party of tyranny. And as I will explain below, the party machine makes a legitimate primary (from someone like me) nearly impossible. Yes, I supported Poloncarz in the past, but how could I support him now? Did you see his campaign announcement? His vision going forward is “more cops” and more money (he’s already given hundreds of millions) to a private football team’s outdated stadium concept, nearly twenty miles from the City of Buffalo. He uses identity politics to agitate and annoy the right but lacks the courage and conviction to stand up to vested wealth and unite and expand the left. I do not believe Mark Poloncarz deserves 16 years in office. I will leave my website up, which contains my plans and vision for Erie County (http://NateForErie.com). As you can read there, I promised expanded rail to Toronto and to our airport. I promised a focus on climate change, environmental clean-up, and eco-tourism (building off our proximity to the falls and all this water). I promised a domed stadium in the City of Buffalo that would act as a cultural center—not just a temple to football. I promised better cops (focused on mental health and service) not just more of them. I promised investing in small business and not mega corporations that rob us. Mark, if you win, please go to my website. Use my ideas.

3. The machine does not serve the people; it serves itself. So why aren’t I running? I have this vison, this passion. Well, let me state clearly as I always do (without political double speak). I can’t beat Mark in this system. Maybe better said, I can’t beat his machine. You could take him out, and plug in any other cog into that machine, and I wouldn’t be able to beat that cog either. The machine works (for now). And it’s scary. Over the last few weeks, as I spoke out against Poloncarz, dozens of people came up to me, cheering me on. It reminded of why I love politics, the change it can create. But in this race, no matter what we do, how much money we raise, I’m not confident that we will even get on the ballot against this machine. Indeed, Mark Poloncarz is the machine in Erie County. Literally half the Democratic heads (maybe more) work directly for Chairman Zellner or Poloncarz. This creates a pall of fear that stifles what would otherwise be normal, common, American political debate. No one in local politics wants to offend the machine.

4. Like Poloncarz, Zellner has unprecedented power. Zellner also controls the Board of Elections. He is the only person in the entire state with such power. The Buffalo News and other media outlets have largely condemned this as an outright conflict of interest. But Zellner and Poloncarz stay silent because they know Zellner’s broad power lets them dominate local politics. When I ran for Congress, I was also fighting Zellner in court (my own Chairman) to keep polling stations open. The situation is even more twisted if you consider Zellner’s power over ballot access. Many of you may not know that I would need to collect thousands of signatures to even get on the ballot against Poloncarz. That law is unlike other states (where you can just get on the ballot with one signature: your own) because the party bosses do not want anyone to win (or even get on the ballot) unless they pick them. It’s almost like Texas or something. They do not want open elections. This is why Poloncarz has never (even after 16 years) faced a primary. They have even blocked me from even visiting local committees to get signatures, saying, “You're not welcome.” I would need to go house to house—paying thousands to obtain a list of registered Democrats. Further, I would I need to do it before Zellner’s people get their first. You see, I can’t just get any signature. I need to get signatures from registered Democrats, and I need to get them before Zellner does, because you can’t sign twice, for two candidates. If he is successful (as he often is) he will put out a press release with Poloncarz calling us fools (or worse) for not getting on the ballot. Again, he does this. Often. This is how they protect a 16-year gravy train, their machine.

Even if I get the signatures Zellner will use his Board of Elections lawyers to scrutinize every signature, looking for tiny irregularities to disqualify me. If he is successful (as he often is) he will put out a press release with Poloncarz calling us fools (or worse) for not getting on the ballot.

Again, he does this. Often. This is how they protect a 16-year gravy train, their machine. And even if I get on the ballot, beat their lawyers, and somehow win the primary, what’s next? Ask Byron Brown, who took millions from MAGA affiliated developers to keep his machine humming.



5. It's not hopeless; we just need to pick our fights.

Is it hopeless? All of it? Politics in general. No. But we need to pick our fights, and we need to celebrate and build off small victories.

Poloncarz and Zellner lost their mind that I dared even stand up to them. They were foaming at the mouth. They’re afraid of me. Afraid of you. Afraid of change and the obligation of having to get a real job. And I can see now more people than just me want a better Erie County. Change will come. The ideas I presented are in the air, and if you are still reading this then you know: the emperor is buck naked.

I got into this fight before I knew Mark was running, when the machine was still cold and rusty. I thought that maybe Mark might have the humility to move on after all the failures of the last few years. But nope. He wants more. Even though he’s back, I considered paying the money out of my own pocket to get on the ballot, so Mark would have to debate me. But he would likely dodge the debate. I would rather save the cash for my kids right now. It would take a lot of money to get those signatures and fight Zellner lawyers, like at least a semester in college worth of cash.

So I’ll wait. I’ll keep fighting for people I love and believe in. Pushing for the ideas on my website (http://NateForErie.com). Spending my days laughing and being goofy with my kids. And always, in any way that I can, pushing for a new vision for Erie County, a more inclusive, hopeful vision. The zeitgeist will change. I’m not worried. If not yet. Soon. It’s inevitable. All machines eventually break.

Talk to y’all soon,

Nate

PS, to my team, love you guys. Truly. Always. You're fearless."