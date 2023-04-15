Murray Holman will run for Buffalo Common Council seat

Holman said he wants to bridge the gap between community groups and lawmakers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man who has been on the forefront of anti-violence plans in Buffalo now says he wants a seat on the Buffalo Common Council.

Murray Holman of Stop the Violence Foundation announced Saturday that he is running for the Masten District seat. He was joined by supporters outside the Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue.

Holman said he wants to bridge the gap between community groups and lawmakers.