Ljiljanich sworn in to City of Tonawanda Council

Monica Ljiljanich replaces First Ward Councilmember Tom Newman, who died of COVID-related complications in December. She will serve for the rest of the year.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A new member of the City of Tonawanda Council was sworn in on Saturday.

Calling it an unplanned opportunity, she said her goal is to listen to the issues that are important to the people she serves. Ljiljanich also acknowledged the late councilman Newman.

"This is not my elected position," Ljiljanich said.

"This is Tom Newman's elected official, and I respect every action and every vote that went his way. But because of the untimely circumstances, I take this responsibility, this is an opportunity to carry on. It's not my agenda, it's whatever it needs to be."

The seat will be on the ballot in the next general election.