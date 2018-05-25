ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a running gag with his brother, CNN star Chris Cuomo, where he chides his younger sibling time and again on the air and in speeches.

But Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro, who has made development disabilities a key issue for him, says Cuomo took it too far when the governor said his younger brother has “certain development issues” during his convention speech Thursday.

"Governor Cuomo should stick with being angry and misleading because his joke mocking the issue of individuals with developmental disabilities is shameful," Molinaro said in a statement.

More: Andrew Cuomo touts progressive policies in case for third term at Democratic convention

More: Marc Molinaro gets GOP nod for governor, vows to cut taxes

More: Hillary Clinton vows 'best days' ahead for New York, country as she endorses Cuomo

The Dutchess County executive called on Cuomo to apologize. His campaign declined comment.

Earlier Thursday, the Democratic governor appeared on Chris Cuomo's New Day show on CNN to wish his 47-year-old brother well as he moves to a prime-time slot on the network.

He teased Chris Cuomo, saying he is starting his own CNN: Cuomo News Network. And the older brother held up a shirt that said "The Real Cuomo."

Then he said, "You have done a phenomenal job. The whole family is proud of you," adding: "Dad would be proud of you, little brother."

Cuomo, 60, then took his teasing to the convention floor later in the day, joking that his younger brother is actually adopted.

"He’s not a natural brother; he’s adopted," Cuomo joked to laughs from the crowd.

"But we treat him like he’s a natural brother. It’s actually a funny story. He was found at our front door in a basket and he was 16-years-old. So he has certain development issues."

The two brothers are very close, and Cuomo used the joke to make a serious point: How proud their father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, would be of his children.

The governor then addressed his mother, Matilda Cuomo, who was in the the crowd and spoke on her elder son's behalf during the convention Wednesday.

"Mom, listening to you what you have done with mentoring. What Maria (his sister) has done with homelessness, what Christopher by bringing truth to the political arena, seeing what New York has accomplished over these past few years. Seeing where we are," Cuomo continued.

"He is here, and he is smiling and he is proud. To Mario Cuomo, the greatest governor in the history of New York. Thank you. He loves you mom. Everybody loves you."

New Day

✔@NewDay

"You have done a phenomenal job. The whole family is proud of you": NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo surprises @ChrisCuomo on his last day at New Day.

"Dad would be proud of you, little brother."

10:59 AM - May 24, 2018

•

139

•

42 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Molinaro, who has a daughter on the autism spectrum, established the “Think Differently” initiative in 2015 to help address the stigma around people with special needs.

He has talked around the state about the effort. So he didn't find Cuomo's teasing of his brother to be a joke.

"We need elected leaders who are willing to think differently instead of speaking ignorantly," Molinaro said.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved