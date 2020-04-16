BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New Yorker is taking over communications for a key agency in the coronavirus fight.

Michael Caputo, a former adviser for President Donald Trump, has been named the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Public Affairs.

Politico reports that his appointment comes amid White House anger at Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar for reports that the president dismissed his warnings about the virus in January.

