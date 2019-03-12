BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, another person threw their hat into the race for New York's 27th congressional district.

Melodie Baker officially announced her campaign at the Clarence Town Park clubhouse Monday afternoon. The Democratic candidate will be challenging Nate McMurray in the primary.

McMurray narrowly lost to Chris Collins, who resigned in September, in the last election.

