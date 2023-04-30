Mayor Byron Brown preps for State of the City address on Monday

Plans and initiatives will be outlined Monday, when residents can expect to hear more about improving neighborhoods.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can expect to learn some new information about where the City of Buffalo is headed around 3 p.m. Monday.

That's when Mayor Byron Brown will deliver his State of the City address and budget at Statler City. He talked about it briefly Sunday morning on his "Talk of the Town" radio show on WUFO radio with some guests.

"We've been working on it. Great plan for the future of Buffalo," he said. "A plan that really comes from listening to residents citywide. A plan for growth of our city, and in spite of the challenges, we are ready for positive change in Buffalo."

