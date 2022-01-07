Mayor Brown going to New Orleans for Essence Festival of Culture

He was asked to speak about sensible gun reform in the wake of the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Friday headed down to New Orleans for the Essence Festival of Culture, celebrating African-American heritage.

He was asked to speak about sensible gun reform in the wake of the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded.

"People all across the country and all across the world have expressed how impressed they are with how Buffalo handled this horrible tragedy," Brown said.

"How the city came together, how people supported each other, continue to support each other, and continue to work to heal, build, and grow from this horrific experience."