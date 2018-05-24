I love Twitter.
President Donald Trump canceled his meeting with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un because of the 'open hostility' of Jong-un's most recent statement where he said Mike Pence's comments were 'stupid.'
That's not even the story here. The White House's letter is carefully written, which cannot be said for Sen. Marco Rubio's tweet in response where he actually quotes the words of DJ Khaled.
I need you to know that comes from this video:
And has been turned into hundreds of memes. seriously, just Google the phrase. Rubio also misspelled Kim Jong-un's name. Happy Thursday!
Destiny Johnson is a digital reporter at First Coast News and sometimes she loves the internet. She's on Twitter @hello_destiny.