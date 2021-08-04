Majority of New York Assembly would oust Cuomo if he does not quit

At least 82 of the body’s 150 members have said publicly or told The AP that they favored initiating the process of ousting the third-term Democratic Governor.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A majority of state Assembly members support beginning impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he doesn’t resign over investigative findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

That's according to an Associated Press count Wednesday.

At least 82 of the body’s 150 members have said publicly or told The AP that they favored initiating the process of ousting the third-term Democratic governor if he doesn’t quit.

Wednesday afternoon, the New York State Democratic Chairman called on Cuomo to resign.

"I believe the women. I believe the allegations. I cannot speak to the Governor's motivations," said Jay Jacobs.

Cuomo denies that he made any inappropriate sexual advances and insists the investigative findings don't reflect the facts. A simple majority of Assembly members is needed to authorize an impeachment trial.

NEW: Jay Jacobs, the New York State Democratic Chairman, and a staunch ally of the governor, has called on Cuomo to resign.



"The Party and this State will not be well served by a long, protracted removal process designed only to delay what is now, clearly, inevitable." pic.twitter.com/1FLOuX4Cfi — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) August 4, 2021