Lobbyist, political analyst Carl Calabrese retires from lobbying firm

Calabrese will continue to provide political analysis for television and radio stations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lobbyist and political analyst Carl Calabrese announced his announced his retirement as senior partner at Masiello, Martucci, Calabrese & Associates at the end of the year.

“Starting a business from scratch and building it into the largest lobbying firm in Western New York over the past 16 years has been an absolute joy, as has been working with my two partners, Tony Masiello and Vic Martucci,” Calabrese said. “They were my personal friends when we started the business and they’re my personal friends today. Having our bonds of friendship grow even stronger over 16 years in business is a real accomplishment.”

Added former Buffalo Mayor and partner Anthony Masiello: “Carl Calabrese’s vision for a Buffalo and Western New York government relations firm that can compete with Albany and New York City interests was more than fulfilled. His knowledge of government, his attention to detail and facts, and his work ethic were and remain the foundation for our firm.

“I am grateful that he took a chance on me to help round out his team and I’ll always be very appreciative of his friendship, his support and integrity. Kate and I wish Carl and his wife, Debi, and their family, continued success, great health and peace.”

Calabrese served 15 years in Town of Tonawanda government and five years in Erie County government.