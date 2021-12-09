x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Letitia James pulls out of New York governor race

James released a statement Thursday saying she will run for reelection as Attorney General instead.
Credit: AP
New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question after announcing that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in New York. James said that the state is seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor, saying she will run for reelection to her current position. 

The Democrat said in a statement Thursday that she needs to continue her work as attorney general, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” underway. James oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, only announced she was running for governor in late October. 

The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

Related Articles

In Other News

New poll shows Hochul leading primaries for New York Governor