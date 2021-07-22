Legislation raising the age of consent for marriage to 18 signed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation Thursday, building on previous marriage age restrictions.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday that raises the age of consent to be married in New York to 18.

The law go into effect in 30 days and will apply to licenses issued after that date.

"This administration fought hard to successfully end child marriage in New York and I'm proud to sign this legislation to strengthen our laws and further protect vulnerable children from exploitation," Cuomo said in a statement.

"Children should be allowed to live their childhood and I thank the many legislators and advocates who worked diligently to advance this measure and further prevent forced marriages in this state."