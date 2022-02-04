Lawsuit asks courts to stop New York's new congressional maps

A group of 14 New Yorkers filed the suit Thursday in state court in Steuben County against Gov. Kathy Hochul, top Democratic lawmakers, and others.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The expected legal battle over Democrats’ alleged gerrymandering in New York began this week as a group of voters in Republican-friendly communities filed a lawsuit in state court to block new congressional maps.

Hochul approved Thursday new congressional and state legislative maps passed largely along party lines by the Legislature earlier this week.

The voters in their lawsuit ask the state court to declare New York’s congressional map invalid, and either send the maps back to lawmakers or have the court draw up its own map.