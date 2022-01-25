Lawmakers propose bill to raise minimum age to use tanning beds

The bill would raise the minimum age to use ultraviolet radiation devices, like tanning beds, from 18 to 21.

NEW YORK — A Western New York lawmaker has proposed a bill to raise the minimum age required to use ultraviolet radiation devices, such as tanning beds.

Assemblymember Karen McMahon (D-Amherst) along with Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) have proposed a bill to raise the age from 18 to 21 to use a tanning bed.

“The growing popularity of indoor tanning is clear, but what is often overlooked, especially by young people, are the risks associated with UV tanning,” McMahon said. “A startling number of skin cancers and cases of other skin conditions have been directly traced back to the effects of tanning. I’m proud to join Senator Skoufis in pushing for a raise to the minimum age requirement to use such facilities. Raising the age helps to ensure those who choose to partake in such activities have a better understanding of the health risks. I look forward to its passage in the Legislature.”

More than 419,000 cases of skin cancer a year in the U.S. are associated with indoor tanning, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.

"Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. One in five Americans will get skin cancer in his or her lifetime," said Dr. Thomas Schenk, interim director of the Population Health Collaborative of Western New York, a not-for-profit organization focused on improving the health status of the people in the eight counties of Western New York.