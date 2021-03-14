Gillibrand reaffirms her belief, says Governor Cuomo should resign

The U.S. senator said people have lost confidence in Andrew Cuomo and added that she feels the state needs strong leadership to overcome the COVID crisis.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Sunday reaffirmed her belief that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign due to sexual misconduct allegations.

After a news conference about expanding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or W.I.C. Senator Gillibrand said people have lost confidence in Governor Cuomo and added that she feels the state needs strong leadership to overcome the COVID crisis.

"I commend the brave actions of the individuals that have come forward to speak of serious allegations of misconduct and abuse," Gillibrand said.

"And because of the multiple credible, sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it's clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners, as well as the people of New York. That's why I believe that the governor has to resign."