Hochul promises 'fully transparent' administration once sworn in as governor

Kathy Hochul expects to name her replacement as lieutenant governor in the next few weeks.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers she is prepared to step in as governor following Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

Hochul is hoping for a smooth transition of power. However, she could be walking into a difficult situation, given Albany right now is flooded with controversy.

During a news conference on Wednesday, she indicated on more than one occasion that changes are coming.

"You will learn that my style is to listen first, then take decisive action," said Hochul.

On the heels of Gov. Cuomo's resignation, Hochul promised there will be turnover. She said no one who's named in the New York State Attorney General's Report for unethical behavior will remain in her administration.

"I'm going to stand right here. At the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment," the Western New York native added.

Still, despite the new faces, Hochul was still a part of the Cuomo administration. So when it comes to restoring trust in New Yorkers, she said in part, "With respect to the particular environment and the reputation of the current administration, I think it's pretty clear, and it's no secret that we have not been close, and I've not been associated with that so I know the job. I fought for the same policies. That's why I'm more prepared than anyone could possibly be for this position."

Hochul was also asked specifically if she would release the nursing home data, one of the controversies that follows Cuomo and those in his inner circle.

She replied, "My administration will be fully transparent. I'm not governor yet."