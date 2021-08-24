Kathy Hochul is now the 57th, and first female governor of New York

The former lieutenant governor and a Democrat from Buffalo ascends to the chief executive role following the departure of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul, 62, is now governor of the state of New York.

Cuomo resigned following multiple reports of harassment, which led to an investigation and report from the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

Hochul served as Cuomo's lieutenant governor since 2015. Prior to her work in Albany, she served in the U.S. Congress, as a county clerk, and as Hamburg Town Councilmember -- adding up to more than 25 years of experience in public office.

Gov. Hochul has already hit the ground running as she announced the first appointments for her incoming administration.

Hochul is set to be "ceremonially" sworn in as governor at 10 a.m.Tuesday in a brief, private ceremony overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

She has also planned to meet with legislative leaders and make a public address at 3 p.m. Tuesday from the New York State Capitol.

Earlier Monday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she made two appointments to her incoming administration.

Karen Persichilli Keogh was selected to be appointed as secretary to the governor and Elizabeth Fine to be appointed as counsel to the governor.

Keogh served for seven years as the New York State Director for Hillary Clinton when she was a senator and worked as Clinton's campaign manager for Clinton's 2006 Senate re-election campaign.