Hochul, Zeldin debate about gubernatorial debates

There were three debates scheduled, but Hochul on Wednesday accepted only one, on Oct. 25 at Pace University in New York City. Zeldin has declined the one invite.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's beginning to seem like there might not be a debate between the two New York gubernatorial candidates.

Republican Lee Zeldin had called for at least five debates across the state against incumbent Kathy Hochul.

There were three debates scheduled, but Hochul on Wednesday accepted only one, on Oct. 25 at Pace University in New York City.

Zeldin has declined the one invite, saying he would only accept if Hochul debates him three times. He called it a "non-starter" and repeated his call for multiple debates.

Political debates have been a normal part of the gubernatorial process for some time. But now more and more candidates are refusing to hold them.

What sort of impact could its disappearance have on the process?