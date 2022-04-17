Hochul, Schumer celebrate Easter Sunday at Brooklyn church

Brooklyn's non-denominational Christian Cultural Center welcomed hundreds on Sunday morning, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says she celebrated Easter Sunday at a church in New York City.

"That was once thought lost will be redeemed, and renewed, and more glorious than ever before," Schumer said. "That even in the darkest times there are bright lights."

Schumer added that one of the brightest lights is the recent confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.