Hochul addresses ongoing Cuomo sexual harassment investigation

CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, for the first time in person, addressed the ongoing sexual harassment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

She spoke while visiting Coney Island on Friday for her first public event in some time.

She was asked this by a New York Post reporter: "Lieutenant Governor, what do you say to people who want you to speak out against the accusations against Governor Cuomo."

Her response: "I'll tell you there are investigations underway at this time, I'm here to show people that Coney Island is open, but there are a lot of answers that will come in pending months, with a number of investigations underway, so I'm going to leave it at that."