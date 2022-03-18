Hochul says she has too much to do to worry about Cuomo

'I'll worry about politics down the road,' the New York governor when asked about the possibility of a challenge from Andrew Cuomo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul returned to her native Western New York on Friday to participate in a major jobs announcement involving two companies focused on areas that, for better or worse, are becoming more important in the current economy.

They are defense systems, and cybercrime.

AML Rightsource, which provides anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance services to banks and financial institutions, will be adding 350 jobs to its location in the Seneca One Tower.

Meanwhile, Moog Inc., the region's second-largest private sector company in terms of revenue, says it will be adding another 500 jobs to its campus in Elma.

Both firms will be receiving substantial public assistance from the state to do this, a combined $23 million in incentives including tax credits for the jobs that the companies have pledged to add over the next several years.

Hochul also took questions (for less than two and a half minutes) from reporters on a few other topics.

Andrew Cuomo

Hochul became governor in August of 2021 after Andrew Cuomo, under whom she served as lieutenant governor, resigned in disgrace.

However, there is increasing speculation that Cuomo's more recent actions may be hinting at the possibility of him waging a political comeback and potentially running against Hochul as she seeks to be elected to a full term.

Cuomo resigned after an attorney general's investigation found that he had sexually harassed several women.

More recently, a report by the State Comptroller was critical of the way the Cuomo administration's health department handled the COVID pandemic response and concluded that it mislead the public regarding the number of nursing home deaths.

However, Cuomo is currently running a series of TV ads apparently attempting to repair his damaged reputation. He has an estimated $16 million in his campaign war chest, and one poll recently put him within 4 points of Hochul if he were to challenge her this summer in a hypothetical primary for the Democratic party's nomination for governor.

Given all that, WGRZ-TV asked Hochul if she's worried about a potential challenge from the former governor.

"I am so focused right now on the next two weeks in terms of the budget and that I take care of the needs of New Yorkers as we come through this pandemic, that I will focus on the politics later on down the road. Right now New Yorkers are counting on me to get the job done, and that's what I plan on doing," Hochul said.

"Down the road" may not be far away, however, when one considers the primary is only a little over three months out. Cuomo has resumed making speeches to select groups without ruling anything out.

Bills stadium talks

Hochul was also asked by reporters on how negotiations are going for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

There has been some resistance from downstate lawmakers in the state legislature about the NFL team asking the state to fund a new stadium in Orchard Park.

However, the deal shakes out it is likely that among the league, the Bills' ownership, Erie County, and the state, that the state will be picking up the lion's share of the cost of a new stadium pegged at more than $1 billion.

While this could become a focus in efforts to hammer out a state budget, Hochul indicated it may not be when she offered a bit insight as where the state might find its share of the funds.

"There are two sources," Hochul said. "Yes, it could be in the budget. But there's also economic development money that is on the table."

Using economic development funds for the stadium, which Hochul as governor largely controls, may offer a less resistant path than negotiating funding with state lawmakers through the budget process.

"We'll be focusing on the funding, and certainly we'll need to have conversations with the team. They've been very productive for a number of months, and my administration was the one which jump-started that. They were going nowhere, and Pegula Organization knows that, and knows that my number one objective with respect to the Bills is to make sure they stay in Buffalo and to get them a new home," Hochul said.

The NFL owners finance committee may want to see the deal when it meets days prior to the state budget deadline. Hence, the governor was asked if the state might release, or even be forced to release, something to the public before that.

She would only say, "It could also mean we want to see a commitment from the NFL too, and there's a couple of ways of doing this."