Joel Giambra suspends campaign for New York State Senate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra announced late Tuesday he is suspending his campaign for the Senate seat in District 61 and is changing his party affiliation as well.

In an email sent to friends and supporters, Giambra said he, "can no longer remain a Republican or continue with my campaign to seek the Republican nomination for Senator in the 61st District."

Giambra went on to explain the reason for his decisions in the following statement:

"I cannot stand with party leaders who double down in their support of the NRA after yet another mass shooting; who applaud the decision to take away a woman's right to choose and who encourage the elimination of LGBQ rights; and who still believe that Donald Trump is their president."

Giambra announced he would be throwing his hat into the political arena back in February gaining the endorsement of the Erie County Republican Party. But as of Tuesday, he says he "can no longer represent a party whose priorities I do not authentically support."