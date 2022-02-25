Joel Giambra considers run for 60th Senate District seat

Joel Giambra has his eyes set on the 60th Senate District seat held by Democrat Sean Ryan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra is putting his hat back into the political arena.

Giambra told 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin through a text Thursday evening saying, "We have been divided for far too long, and I look forward to thoughtful discussion about the critical issues affecting our state and our region."