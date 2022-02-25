Joel Giambra considers run for 60th Senate District seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra is putting his hat back into the political arena.
Giambra has his eyes set on the 60th Senate District seat held by Democrat Sean Ryan.
Giambra told 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin through a text Thursday evening saying, "We have been divided for far too long, and I look forward to thoughtful discussion about the critical issues affecting our state and our region."
Giambra gained the endorsement of the Erie County Republican Party on Thursday. He had announced a run for NYS Assembly in 2020, but decided not to run due to his health. He received a kidney transplant in 2021.