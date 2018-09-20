By Jonathan Bandler and Jon Campbell, Gannett Albany

NEW YORK - Joseph Percoco, who spent more than two decades as one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's most-trusted aides and closest personal friends, was sentenced to 6 years in prison Thursday for accepting more than $300,000 in bribes, according to multiple media reports.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni handed down the sentence in Manhattan federal court.

Percoco, 49, of South Salem, Westchester County, was convicted in March for his role in bribery schemes that saw him accept payments from a Syracuse-area developer and Maryland-based energy company, whose executives leaned on him for a variety of favors in state government.

He was convicted of three felonies: Two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and one count of solicitation of bribes.

Along with six years in prison, Percoco received three years of supervised release.

A career in politics

A jury found Percoco guilty of accepting $287,000 from Competitive Power Ventures, a Maryland-based company building a natural-gas-fired power plant in Orange County, and $35,000 from COR Development, a Syracuse-area developer.

Percoco then helped push for a power-purchasing agreement and emissions reciprocity deal worth millions to CPV, as well as reversing a decision that would have inflated COR's labor costs on a Syracuse project and approving a raise for the son of COR executive Steven Aiello, who was then working for Cuomo.

The elder Aiello was also convicted and will be sentenced at a later date, while CPV's Peter Galbraith Kelly agreed to a plea deal after jurors deadlocked on the charges against him.

Percoco got his start on then-Gov. Mario Cuomo's campaign in the early 1990s before following Andrew Cuomo to Washington when he became federal housing secretary under President Bill Clinton.

He managed Cuomo's successful campaigns for governor and, for much of Cuomo's first two terms, was his executive deputy secretary, a title that undersold the power and status he held as the governor's enforcer and a member of his inner circle.

Percoco was particularly close to the Cuomo family. When Andrew Cuomo delivered the eulogy at Mario Cuomo's 2015 funeral, he called Percoco his "father's third son."

During a Democratic primary debate last month, Cuomo called Percoco's conviction a "painful situation" and a "personally difficult situation for his family."

"My father said, 'Never underestimate the ability of smart people to do stupid things,'" Cuomo said during the Aug. 29 debate. "And that's exactly what happened here. He's going to pay a terrible price."

Percoco's letter

Percoco himself wrote to Caproni last week in a bid for leniency, detailing how he's watched his wife and teenage daughters suffer from "my actions and the tremendous media coverage of the investigation and the trial."

"I lay awake at night filled not with the fear of what is to come from me, or the pain and embarrassment that I have brought upon myself, but with tremendous remorse for my actions and regret for the damage I have caused to others," Percoco wrote. "I live with those feelings and that weight every minute of every day of my life."

The sentence comes as Cuomo faces a challenge from Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, and at least three third-party candidates at the ballot box in November.

In a separate trial this year, former SUNY Polytechnic Institute President Alain Kaloyeros was convicted of rigging the bid for contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars for projects at the center of Cuomo's plan to revitalize the upstate economy.

While Cuomo himself has not been accused of legal wrongdoing, Molinaro has attempted to use the convictions against the governor, traveling the state in what he's called his "Cuomo Corruption Tour."

So far, the convictions have had little impact on the governor, who defeated Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon by 31 percentage points last week.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved