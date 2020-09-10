Joe Biden to make a stop in Erie, Pennsylvania, NBC News reports

This will be the closest city a 2020 candidate for president has been to Western New York.

ERIE, Pa. — The Democratic nominee for President of the United States, former Vice President Joe Biden, will be close to Western New York on Saturday.

Mike Memoli of NBC News says that Biden will be making a stop in Erie, Pennsylvania.

This, of note, is the closest city a 2020 candidate for president has been to Western New York.

The exact location and times for Biden's trip to Erie has not been announced yet. It is also unclear if vice president candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will accompany Biden on the trip.