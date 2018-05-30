ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the city has dropped charges in the felony tampering computer case against Gov. Greitens.

The announcement comes one day after the governor announced he’s resigning.

Gardner said in a Wednesday morning press conference, the most 'fair and just way' to resolve the case, is to drop it.

“I believe the most fair and just way to resolve the situation, is to dismiss the computer tampering case,” Gardner said. “If Mr. Greitens were convicted of this charge, it would be unlikely that he would be sentenced to prison given his first-time offender status and the type and level of the charge he face.”

In April, the charges from Gardner's office were announced after Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said his office had evidence Greitens used an electronic donor list for political fundraising.

“The consequences Mr. Greitens has suffered he brought upon himself by his actions, his statements, his decisions, his ambition and pursuit for power,” Gardner said. “Many of Mr. Greitens former colleagues and friends cooperated with our prosecution, not because they were threatened or harassed, but because it was the right thing to do.”

Earlier this month, Gardner’s office dropped the invasion of privacy case against Greitens. Special prosecutor Jean Peters Baker plans to take a second look at the invasion of privacy case.

“I cannot comment on what Jean Peters Baker would do with the privacy of invasion case,” Gardner said.

