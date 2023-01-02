India Walton says she is running for the Buffalo Common Council

India Walton says she will run for the Masten district seat on the Buffalo Common Council. She broke her silence on February 1 to 2 On Your Side.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see India Walton knocking on doors and showing up at city events as she prepares to run for the Buffalo Common Council.

Walton broke her silence on the first day of Black History month during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.

"I am running to be your next Masten district councilperson," she said. If elected she would be the first woman in several years to hold a seat on the city council.

The seat is currently held by Ulysees Wingo, Sr.

Walton recently bought a home in the Masten district near Canisius College.

When Walton was asked about the office and the incumbent, she said "the city of Buffalo has faced so many crises in the last few years, the pandemic, the May 14 massacre, this horrible snowstorm, and disproportionately every single time we know that the east side is impacted more. More lives are lost, we're still dealing with food deserts, a lack of housing, a huge racial wealth gap, a huge homeownership gap. Someone has to do something proactive in order to undo the harms of the past. And I haven't seen that come out of the current councilmember's office or his legislative priorities. And I intend to champion causes that are going to help black people in Buffalo really progress."

You will recall she shocked Buffalo voters when she won the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor, but failed to beat incumbent Byron Brown in the general election when he waged a fierce write-in campaign against her.

Walton won big in the Masten district in her fight to become mayor.

"When I'm in the community, there are a lot of people who feel like that mayor's race is a dream deferred. Many people, particularly in these neighborhoods, are ready for some semblance of change."

She said many people have urged her to keep going.

"There are people who are just walking up to me and hugging me and saying, don't stop, we need you please run again. And I think that this is a perfect opportunity. Lots of folks had concerns about my experience and moving into an executive position. So what better way to prove my worthiness than to be the Masten district councilwoman."

2 On Your Side reached out to Councilman Wingo about Walton's plan to seek his seat. He said, “I try and encourage Masten residents to be civically engaged at every level. If seeking an elected position is that level, then that's their right to seek a political office.”