India Walton has car impounded over unpaid parking tickets, expired inspection

BUFFALO, N.Y. — India Walton, who is running for Buffalo mayor, confirmed on Twitter that her vehicle was impounded for unpaid parking tickets and an expired inspection on Thursday.

In her tweet, Walton says she should have handled them on time and is handling them now.

She also questioned whether or not this was a "deliberate act of harassment and intimidation by my opponent..." Her opponent is current Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who lost the democratic primary to Walton in June and is running a write-in campaign for the November election.

