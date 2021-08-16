India Walton announces her public safety platform

Key points include mobile crisis team to respond to mental health crises and smaller class sizes in classrooms with more investment in guidance counselors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Democratic nominee for Buffalo Mayor, India Walton, outlined her public safety platform, which she hopes will create a safer and healthier Buffalo.

The announcement on Monday made at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, detailed Walton's plans for neighborhoods, schools, housing, hospitals, and combating gender violence and sexual assault.

“For me, the issue of public safety is deeply felt, and deadly serious,” Walton said. “I grew up on the East Side. I have raised four Black boys in Buffalo. I know what it means to fear for the safety and well-being of my closest loved ones.”

Some of the aspects of Walton's public safety plan include the use of a mobile crisis team staffed by mental health professionals to respond to mental health crisis calls. Walton also intends to implement the LIFE Camp model, which builds relationships, create opportunities, and develops leaders in an effort to reduce community violence.

Walton would also like to implement smaller class sizes and invest more in school support staff like guidance counselors, therapists and school nurses.

To address housing, Walton's plans to foster Community Land Trusts for the creation of affordable housing and shifting homeless outreach to social workers.