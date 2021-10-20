Walton to welcome Ocasio-Cortez to Buffalo for voting rally

The rally will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Town Ballroom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Democratic nominee for Buffalo mayor, India Walton, will be welcoming U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Buffalo for an early voting rally.

Walton and Ocasio-Cortez will lead a rally to launch Buffalo’s early voting period ahead of the November 2 general election. Walton won the Democratic Party primary back in June.

The rally will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Town Ballroom in downtown Buffalo.

Last Saturday, Walton met with supporters at a Women for Walton event. There, she talked about her plans to revive neighborhoods on the East Side.

Walton says her strategy that worked in her primary win isn't changing.

"We're kicking off early voting next week with a huge rally, and we're intending to send at least 1,000 people out to the polls to vote early, day one," Walton said.

"I've got people here from as far away as Albany and New York City out here to help, so I've got every reason to feel confident. This groundswell of support is sustained. We've been running for a long time, and to have people continue to show up day after day is very encouraging."

On Tuesday, India Walton highlighted her public safety agenda with a mentoring group from downstate, but did not take questions, her campaign spokesperson said the event was not a campaign event.

On Monday, Walton didn't take questions on the campaign.

Early voting starts Saturday and runs through Halloween. Unlike election day, you can vote early at any polling place in your county.