Western New Yorkers respond to SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade at rally in Batavia

As nationwide protests continue over the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, Western New Yorkers are making sure their voices are heard.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — About 100 people gathered at Batavia City Hall Sunday to rally for abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

They were mostly women and of all ages, carrying signs with bold messages and some with loudspeakers sharing their stories.

Gina Schelemanow organized the rally and said she started planning this event the moment she heard about the Supreme Court's decision. "I think a lot of people just assumed because we're in New York State and Roe v. Wade is codified here, that we don't have anything to worry about."

Anyone driving past City Hall saw and heard this crowd where the roar turned into the chant, "our body, our choice."

Choice, one word being debated.

"I'm not particularly pro-abortion. I adopted my children so I respect everyone's choice but everyone should have the ability to make that choice themselves," said Sue Kinney from Pavillion.

Another woman at the rally said, "They should have the choice whether they want to have the baby or not regardless of the circumstances. It's not any else's choice what you'd do with your body."

Others shared their personal stories, including Gabby Smith, who has a daughter but with "some of the current laws, I had a miscarriage that I could have been investigated for murder for something I had no control over."

Several businesses across the country and here in Western New York are also responding.

Over the weekend, Put A Plant On It on Elmwood Avenue offered an "outrage" discount.

Anyone who is upset about the SCOTUS ruling can get 5 percent off and find therapy through plants. All the money people save will go to Planned Parenthood, and right now, that's about $400.