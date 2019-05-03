BUFFALO, N.Y. — The House Judiciary Committee is launching a sweeping new investigation into President Trump.

It's requesting documents from 81 entities with ties to the president, including the White House and FBI, along with the Trump Organization, the campaign, and even members of his family.

The investigation will look into possible obstruction of justice, public corruption, and abuses of power.

One person asked to submit documents is former Trump aide and Western New Yorker Michael Caputo, who met with special council Robert Mueller last year to discuss the Russia investigation.

At the same time, three other house committees are asking the White House and the State Department for any information on private conversations between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.