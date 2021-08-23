Hochul announces first appointments to her in-coming administration

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she has made appointments to both the secretary to the governor and counsel to the governor positions.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she has made two appointments to her incoming administration on Monday.

Karen Persichilli Keogh was selected to be appointed as secretary to the governor and Elizabeth Fine to be appointed as counsel to the governor.

“Karen Persichilli Keogh and Elizabeth Fine bring the depth of knowledge, leadership, and experience that it will take to meet the challenges New Yorkers face,” Hochul said. "As governor, I will assemble a strong team to turn the corner on the pandemic and serve the best interests of New York, whether it's defeating COVID, getting more people vaccinated, or strengthening our economy."

Keogh served for seven years as the New York State Director for Hillary Clinton when she was a senator, and worked as Clinton's campaign manager for Clinton's 2006 Senate re-election campaign.

Keogh worked on the recovery after 9/11, including getting funding for first responders. She fought to keep military bases open across New York State,including Fort Drum in Jefferson County, New York.

Keogh also managed U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's transition to the senate from the house, and served as a political advisor to Mayor Michael Bloomberg's 2009 campaign. She most recently served as the Head of Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she managed $2 billion in global philanthropic investments.

Keogh was born and raised in Long Island and currently lives with her family in Brooklyn.

Fine is the executive vice-president and general counsel of Empire State Development (ESD), New York’s economic development agency. She is responsible for legal representation and guidance for ESD.