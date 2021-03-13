Group of WNY legislators propose 'compromise' to governor's resignation, impeachment

The measure would allow the Lieutenant Governor to serve temporarily and allow due process pending the results of the ongoing investigations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New York legislators is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step aside while allegations of sexual harassment and two nursing home investigations are conducted.

In a joint statement, State Senator Sean Ryan (D), Assemblymembers Monica Wallace (D), Karen McMahon (D), Jon Rivera (D), and Bill Conrad (D) stated: It has become obvious that he [Governor Cuomo] is unable to govern effectively at this time."

The temporary measure allowed by the New York State Constitution would mean the Lieutenant Governor would serve as "acting" Governor pending the results of the investigations.

Unlike the numerous calls for the Governor's resignation and impeachment, the measure, you could say, shoots for middle ground.

"I really feel like it's a good sort of compromise," Assemblymember Karen McMahon said.

McMahon and Conrad, who both spoke with 2 On Your Side on Friday, stated that the ongoing investigations are impacting Albany, if not directly, indirectly.

The Governor denied such claims as recently as Friday afternoon. On a call with reporters, Cuomo stated that he would not resign and would carry on with his work on the budget and COVID pandemic.

Both Assemblymembers Conrad and McMahon had different experiences.

"I wouldn't have signed on if I didn't think we were able to function at this point," Conrad said.

Added McMahon: "We've spent so much time in the Assembly in the majority conference talking about what do we do, how do we proceed. It really does distract us from the real business which is helping our communities get through the pandemic and getting to a budget."

Conrad also stated that he had two meetings with the governor's staff canceled this week unexpectedly.

While it's speculation as to the reason those meetings were canceled, both lawmakers believe having the governor step down until due process can be afforded to all involved is the best decision.

"I've got residents in the black rock riverside area that were just not included in the vaccine distribution. I called [the Governor's Office]. I didn't get answers," Conrad added.

McMahon, who is part of the Assembly Judiciary Committee's impeachment inquiry, along with Monica Wallace, said the whole process will be unprecedented but one thing will be certain.

"We expect to undergo a very thorough and complete investigation and we'll see where it leads," she said.

Conrad added, "If there is a charge and there is something impeachable and we have evidence I would certainly move in that direction but that has not been brought out yet."

The statement issued by all five legislators reads as follows:

“The New York State Constitution allows for the Governor to temporarily step aside and for the Lieutenant Governor to serve as acting Governor. The multiple investigations of Governor Cuomo and his administration have become a distraction to governance and Governor Cuomo should step aside while these important investigations are conducted. Independent investigations by the Attorney General and the New York State Assembly must continue to uncover all the facts – but as more and more disturbing allegations continue to be made every day, it has become obvious that he is unable to govern effectively at this time. We have the greatest confidence in Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and know that she will be able to effectively govern the State of New York as we continue the work to pass a state budget and address the pandemic.”