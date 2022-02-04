Hochul signs newly drawn congressional maps for NY

The state's Legislature had approved the new maps along party lines.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed off on new maps for the state's congressional districts that give Democrats a heavy political advantage over Republicans.

The state's Legislature had approved the new maps along party lines. They were drawn in such a way that out of the 26 congressional districts New York will be divided into, Democrats will be the majority of registered voters in 22 of them.

Republicans have said they're considering legal challenges to the maps, saying they violate the state's constitution. The state Democratic leadership who came up with them said the maps reflect the state's population shifts over the last decade.