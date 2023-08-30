Hochul discusses New York migrant situation with White House Chief of Staff

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that migrant arrivals and work authorization would be discussed.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Gov. Kathy Hochul met with White House leaders Wednesday to discuss how the federal government could help with New York State's migrant situation.

It was the first in-person and migrant-focused meeting for Hochul with the President's Chief of Staff Jeff Zients in Washington D.C. The meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. was closed to the press.

Before the meeting, it remained unclear if any new commitments from the federal government would be made.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the meeting during her daily press briefing but said she would not speculate what would happen.

Jean-Pierre did tell reporters that migrant arrivals and work authorization would be discussed. She also recapped how efforts are underway to find additional housing for migrants at federal sites like Floyd Bennett Field, an airfield in Brooklyn that federal officials visited earlier this week.

Governor Hochul has insisted on numerous occasions that speeding up work authorization for migrants, which typically takes 160 days, could be the solution to the current housing crisis.

It was just last week that Governor Hochul made another plea for federal help after sending a letter to President Biden. White House aides have previously met with the New York City Mayor's Office in NYC.

"When it comes to the work authorization look this administration has led the largest expansion in terms of pathways, lawful pathways in decades and we're committed to providing a humane safe, and orderly immigration system," Jean-Pierre said.

As of 6:30 p.m. details from the meeting have not been shared by the White House. Jean-Pierre said a read-out of the meeting would be provided, however.