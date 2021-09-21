Governor Hochul announces 120 pop-up vaccine sites as part of #VaxtoSchool campaign

Each region will hold two new events each week with the goal of increasing the vaccination rate of children ages 12-17.

NEW YORK — There will be 120 new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up sites across the state as a part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's #VaxtoSchool campaign.

The campaign aims to increase the vaccination rate of children ages 12-17. Over the next 12 weeks, each region of the state will hold two new vaccination events. The State Department of Health will be working with local municipalities and health organizations to tailor events to the specific needs of a community.

Medical based staff will be available at each site to help answer questions.

"Since becoming Governor four weeks ago, I've made it clear that we need to bring children, teachers and staff back to school safely," Hochul said. "With these pop-up vaccinations sites, we are ramping up our #VaxtoSchool campaign on the road and going into communities where vaccination rates are still lagging among young New Yorkers, so we can reach as many families as possible and make our schools safer for students and staff."

The #VaxtoSchool campaign is also working to get students vaccinated with mobile buses that will meet kids and families out in the community. Additionally, there is a website with resources and information for parents about the COVID-19 vaccines.

The campaign also includes an Instagram account @VaccinateNY dedicated to directly educating students and parents about the vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available to children ages 12-15 under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and is fully approved for those age 16 and older.