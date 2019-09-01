ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a response Tuesday night to President Donald Trump's prime-time speech concerning the government shutdown and potential funding for a border wall:

"Americans know truth when they hear it. And they also know self-serving, aggrandizing false political rhetoric. Mr. President, re-open our government now.

"A wall is not a response to a humanitarian crisis nor is it a solution to keeping our country safe. If the President is serious about border security, he will join with the Democrats to support smart, high-tech security instead of wasting billions of taxpayer dollars on his absurd wall.

"In New York, we know that a wall does not represent who we are as Americans - we are a nation of open arms and we know our diversity is our greatest strength. Earlier today, I met with members of the New York Congressional delegation who are determined to stand up for our New York principles and get government back to work. In these challenging times, we will fight for New York's interests and New York's values."